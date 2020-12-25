Shock In Likud: Netanyahu Confidant Ze’ev Elkin Slams PM, Quits Likud For Sa’ar’s Party

In a shocking move, Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud), a long-time confidant of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, blasted the prime minister during a speech on Wednesday announcing he is leaving the Likud and joining Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party.

Elkin accused Netanyahu of letting his personal interests override national interests and plunging Israel into unnecessary elections once again amid the coronavirus crisis. He said that although he respected the prime minister for his many achievements he has lost faith in him and can no longer tell Israelis to support someone he doesn’t believe in. He accused Netanyahu of destroying the Likud by stifling its democracy and claimed that other Likud members say the same thing but behind closed doors.

Elkin’s move came as a shock to the public and as quite a devastating and embarrassing one to the prime minister. Elkin has long been a trusted confidant to the prime minister and as an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, has accompanied him on his trips to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, serving as his translator during top-level security meetings. He also led the Likud negotiations with Blue and White following the most recent elections together with Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

Earlier on Wednesday, Likud MK Sharren Haskel also announced she was leaving the Likud and joining Sa’ar’s party. Likud MK Michal Shir, who is close to Sa’ar, has also announced she is leaving the Likud to join Sa’ar as well as Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, chairwoman of the Knesset coronavirus committee.

Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser were the first ones to join Sa’ar New Hope party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)