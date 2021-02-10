Chana Arush, a secular “kibbutznik,” was sitting by her father’s bedside in Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer when Chareidi volunteers came to carry out the mitzvah of bikur cholim.

“I want all of Am Yisrael to see what Chareidim do” Chana said in a video posted on social media.

“Come see what they do. Look at this – chessed shel Emes.”

The bochurim, volunteers for the Hakol Me’HaLev organization of Rav Meir Bloch, did their best to cheer up her father, who suffered a severe stroke.

יש בנו אהבה והיא תנצח❤️🇮🇱❤️ https://t.co/aPJFbIInHR — שי קינן | shai keinan (@shai_keinan) February 6, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)