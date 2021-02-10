Another Israeli Mother Attached To ECMO Machine At Beilinson Hospital

Another Israeli mother was attached to an ECMO machine overnight Monday at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The 40-year-old woman was hospitalized about ten days ago after she contracted the coronavirus in her 28th week of pregnancy. On Monday, she suffered a deterioration in her condition and was sedated and ventilated. Unfortunately, a few hours later her condition deteriorated further and the doctors made a decision to deliver her baby by emergency C-section and attached her to an ECMO machine.

“Due to her early stage of pregnancy, we tried to wait as long as possible before delivering the baby,” said Dr. Ilya Kagan, the director of the coronavirus intensive care unit. “But following the deterioration in her condition and the fetal distress that began to develop we had no choice but to deliver the baby.”

“Additional treatment options for the mother were made possible following the birth,” Dr. Kagan continued. “In this incident, the woman’s deterioration was rapid and dramatic. Her condition is currently stable and we’re continuing to fight for her life.”

There are currently seven women attached to ECMO machines at Beilinson.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)