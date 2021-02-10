BDE: HaRav Sheftel Neuberger, Z’TL, President Of Yeshivas Ner Yisroel

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Sheftel Neuberger, zt’l, Sheftel Meir ben Naftoli Halevi, President of Yeshivas Ner Yisroel. Rav Sheftel, z’tl, has been sick for the past year.

Rav Neuberger was the son of Rav Naftali Neuberger, z’tl, president of Ner Yisroel for many years. Following Rav Naftali’s death in 2005, Rav Sheftel succeeded his father as president.

Rav Sheftel’s devotion to the yeshiva and the Baltimore community as a whole was legendary. He was one of the most well-known and beloved figures in Baltimore’s frum community.

He was also famed for his beautiful and inspiring tefillos as a ba’al tefillah. Many people flocked to Ner Yisrael for the Yamim Noraim just to hear Rav Sheftel serve as the Ba’al Tefilloh.

Rav Sheftel left behind his rebbetzin and children, as well as his siblings: Rav Shraga Neuberger, Reb Yaakov Neuberger, Reb Yitzchok Neuberger, and Rav Ezra Neuberger.

Levaya details to follow as they become available.

Yehi zichro boruch.