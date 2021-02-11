ISRAEL’S PURIM PLAN: Capsules In Shul, Seudos With Nuclear Family

Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that health regulations will be enforced on Purim in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The government is formulating a plan, which reportedly will divide shuls into capsules of up to ten people, with a maximum number of 100 people allowed in each shul.

Parties, parades and other gatherings will be prohibited and Purim seudos will be allowed only at home with nuclear families. Yeshivos will be permitted to hold Purim mesibos in accordance with the capsule system.

“In order for Purim not to become the Tisha B’Av of infection, this year’s joy will be very limited,” Edelstein said. “No gatherings, no dancing, and no Purim masks – just the masks we’ve gotten used to.”

However, a final decision on the matter has yet to be reached.

“We’re very concerned, but we don’t have a plan yet,” said Edelstein. “There’s still time, we will assess the morbidity and will announce closer to Purim whether there will be restrictions and what they will be.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)