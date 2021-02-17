Nasrallah: “Israel Will See Things It Hasn’t Seen Since Its Founding”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel in a speech on Tuesday evening in response to a three-day IDF drill this week, simulating a large-scale war with Hezbollah.

“After all the recent threats from Israel, no one can guarantee that it won’t lead to war. Israel’s home front will see things it hasn’t seen since its establishment,” Nasrallah said via video from his undisclosed location.

“We are not interested in conflict or war, but if war is imposed on us, we will fight.”

“If Israel bombs cities in Lebanon, we’ll bomb cities in Israel, and if it bombs villages in Lebanon, we’ll bomb towns in Israel. If the IDF bombs our military targets, we can also attack Israel’s military targets,”

The IDF drill, called Vered HaGalil (Galilee Rose), saw the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carry out simulated bombing strikes at 3,000 Hezbollah targets in a 24-hour period.

תקיפת יותר מ-3,000 מטרות ובניית חימושים: תיעוד מתרגיל הפתע "ורד הגליל" שהגיע לסיומו >>> https://t.co/LhvJCBxDjQ pic.twitter.com/9yPV3cjoiZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 16, 2021

In the course of the speech, Nasrallah also made the outrageous claim that “Israel kills the Jews itself to support its initiative.”

“They [Israel] killed many Jews in different countries because they refused to move to Israel,” Nasrallah said.

