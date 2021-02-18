Jerusalem Of White, Kinneret Rises 3″, Chermon Gets 3 Ft. Of Snow

Residents of Jerusalem woke up on Thursday morning to a rare sight, the capital city blanketed in snow, the first time since 2013. Snow fell overnight throughout the country from the north to the south, with some areas receiving heavy rain and powerful winds.

Some parts of Jerusalem had an accumulation of up to 15 centimeters (six inches) of snow, according to the municipality. The municipality worked tirelessly to clear the roads, and public transportation, which stopped in the city on Thursday night, was able to resume early Thursday morning, with the light rail beginning operation at 7 a.m and buses at 8 a.m. Schools that are currently in the session were delayed until 9 a.m.

The main highway into Jerusalem, Route 1, was closed overnight but reopened on Thursday morning.

Residents of Israel’s north woke up to as much of (1.3 feet) of snow and some schools in the Golan and in Tzfat were canceled as well as on a number yishuvim in the Shomron. Some roads in these areas remained closed on Thursday morning and some intercity bus routes were suspended.

Due the heavy rain and snow, the Kinneret rose eight centimeters (3.15 inches) between Wednesday and Thursday and is now just 68 centimeters below the upper red line.

The Western wall in Jerusalem 🌨🌨 pic.twitter.com/K2AUTTrvJB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 18, 2021

#Snow is falling on many of the world's capital cities this morning. But there is no prettier snow scene than that of Israel’s capital, #Jerusalem. Drive carefully.#שלג יורד הבוקר על רבות מבירות העולם. אבל אין מחזה יותר יפה מהשלג שיורד על בירת ישראל, #ירושלים. תנהגו בזהירות. pic.twitter.com/R5ErVRo7oy — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) February 18, 2021

הבית בו נולדה המדינה -בניין המוסדות הלאומיים- הלב הפועם של הסוכנות היהודית עטוף בשלג בוהק ויפהפה. pic.twitter.com/qzdtF9OMaB — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 18, 2021

The Chermon on Thursday morning:

כמויות יפות של שלג, בחרמון.

איזה יופי👍🏼 (צילום: אתר החרמון) pic.twitter.com/3Gefac7qAa — חרדים10 (@charedim10) February 18, 2021

See footage below of snow in Jerusalem in 1957!

As snow falls on #Jerusalem for the first time in years,

here's some nostalgia for you – this footage from the Steven Spielberg Jewish Film Archive documents the snowy winter of 1957, when Israel's capital was covered in a layer of white! Have fun out there and be careful! pic.twitter.com/deK7CC1k3n — National Library of Israel (@NLIsrael) February 17, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)