Jerusalem Of White, Kinneret Rises 3″, Chermon Gets 3 Ft. Of Snow

Residents of Jerusalem woke up on Thursday morning to a rare sight, the capital city blanketed in snow, the first time since 2013. Snow fell overnight throughout the country from the north to the south, with some areas receiving heavy rain and powerful winds.

Some parts of Jerusalem had an accumulation of up to 15 centimeters (six inches) of snow, according to the municipality. The municipality worked tirelessly to clear the roads, and public transportation, which stopped in the city on Thursday night, was able to resume early Thursday morning, with the light rail beginning operation at 7 a.m and buses at 8 a.m. Schools that are currently in the session were delayed until 9 a.m.

The main highway into Jerusalem, Route 1, was closed overnight but reopened on Thursday morning.

Residents of Israel’s north woke up to as much of (1.3 feet) of snow and some schools in the Golan and in Tzfat were canceled as well as on a number yishuvim in the Shomron. Some roads in these areas remained closed on Thursday morning and some intercity bus routes were suspended.

Due the heavy rain and snow, the Kinneret rose eight centimeters (3.15 inches) between Wednesday and Thursday and is now just 68 centimeters below the upper red line.

The Chermon on Thursday morning:

See footage below of snow in Jerusalem in 1957!

