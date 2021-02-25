Ahead Of Purim Meshulash: Ramot Is Connected To Yerushalayim

In the outer Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, there has long been a debate about whether the neighborhood is halachicly part of Jerusalem, with Purim celebrated on the 15th, on Shushan Purim, or whether it’s halachicly separate from Jerusalem, with Purim celebrated on the 14th.

Ashkenazim in Ramot celebrate Purim on the 15th, per the p’sakim of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, z’tl, and HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, a p’sak later upheld by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky when the debate arose in more recent times. (Interestingly, HaRav Chaim’s father, the Steipler, z’tl, held that Purim in Ramot should be celebrated on the 14th.)

However, there’s a machlokes among the Sephardim, with HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef holding that Purim should be celebrated on the 15th, with trailers set up to form a continuous line of homes between Ramot and Jerusalem, while HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar differs and holds that Purim should be celebrated on the 14th and a bracha on Kriyas Megillah on the 15th is a bracha le’vatala.

Each year, residents set up trailers to form a continuous row of homes connecting Ramot to the neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo. This year, it was carried out at the request of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Tzvika Cohen, with the support of Mayor Moshe Lion, led the initiative on Tuesday and seven trailers were set up between Ramot and Ramat Shlomo, and per the p’sak of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, each trailer was placed within 35 meters of each other, halachicly connecting Ramot to Jerusalem.

