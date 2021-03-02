Israel To Extend School Year Until End Of July

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the school year will be extended until the end of July due to the many days of school missed over the year as a result of the pandemic.

In a press conference with Education Minister Yoav Gallant and other officials, the prime minister said the extended school year will apply to all grades, from preschool through 11 grade.

An exception is being made for 12th graders as to not delay their draft into the IDF.

On Monday, senior Education Ministry officials criticized the plan, telling Army Radio that the plan is unrealistic and is only intended to keep the parents quiet since it is completely unrealistic. The officials claimed that the teachers will serve as babysitters for preschoolers and younger students but older students simply won’t show up.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)