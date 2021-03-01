Israeli Avreich, 23, In Critical Condition After Drinking On Purim

A 23-year-old avreich was hospitalized in critical condition after being found unconscious on Friday night shortly after becoming drunk earlier in the day due to Purim and a few weeks after recovering from the coronavirus.

The avreich, who got married less than a year ago, is hospitalized in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, sedated and ventilated. A relative told Kikar H’Shabbos that the hospital has already declared him brain dead and he is in need of much rachamei Shamayim.

Doctors believe he may have suffered a post-coronavirus heart attack, exacerbated by his drinking.

The avreich spent Purim in Bnei Brak, where he lives, and then traveled to his parents’ home in Ramot before Shabbos, when the incident occurred.

According to the Kikar report, the organization Magen L’Choleh reported that another man who recovered from the coronavirus less than two months ago is also now hospitalized in the ICU in serious condition after becoming drunk on Purim.

“It’s not yet clear if there’s a connection between recovered coronavirus patients and drunkenness,” said Reb Binyamin Fisher, the head of Magen L’Choleh. “But due to the uncertainty, it’s recommended that all recovered coronavirus patients be stringent and avoid getting drunk for three months afterward.”

The name Chaim has been added to the choleh’s name due to his critical condition and the public is asked to daven for him: Chaim Meir ben Eliezra Pesha l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)