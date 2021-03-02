BREAKING UPDATE: Israel Cabinet Votes to Open Airport for Israelis

The Cabinet has voted to largely open Ben Gurion Airport for Israeli citizens, Chaim V’Chessed tells YWN. Beginning Sunday, March 7, three thousand Israeli citizens will be permitted to enter Israel. These passengers will not need special permits to return to Israel; rather the flow will be controlled by limitations on the number of flights.

All returning passengers will be required to take Covid tests upon arrival to Israel. Those who have not recovered from Corona or have been vaccinated will need to quarantine. They will be able to do so at home, if they consent to wearing ankle bracelet monitoring devices. Those who do not consent will be forced to quarantine in government hotels.

Israelis who have recovered from Corona or who have been vaccinated will be able to depart from Israel freely. Non vaccinated persons (who did not have Corona) will still be required to obtain permission from the Exceptions Committee (Vaadat Charigim).

The status of entry by non-citizens remains unclear. While it is certain the overall ban on entry by foreigners will remain intact, the question is which exceptions, if any, will be made. Speculation centers on the plight of student visa holders whose center of life is in Israel, as well as other exceptional circumstances such as deaths or medical emergencies. Sources tell Chaim V’Chessed that the rules very possibly may return to those which were in effect during January. However, we caution that this has not yet been decided.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)