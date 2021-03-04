WATCH: ZAKA Head Yehuda Meshi-Zahav To Receive Israel Prize

Education Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Tuesday that the winners of the Israel Prize for life achievement for special contributions to society and the state are ZAKA director Yehuda Meshi-Zahav and Dr. Yosef Ciechanover, an economist and former director-general of the Foreign Ministry.

The award committee stated that the award was granted to Meshi-Zahav “for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of assistance during disastrous events as well as his work to strengthen unity and closeness in Israeli society.”

“Meshi-Zahav had led ZAKA for 30 years, during which the organization has become a vital part of rescue efforts, saving lives and identifying [victims] at disasters in Israel and arond the world and serves as an example and role model for the spirit of volunteerism in Israeli society.”

“Yehuda Meshi-Zahav dedicates his life to Israeli unity out of a sense of mission and true belief in the need to build bridges and maintain a dialogue between all sectors of society as a key to co-existence in the state of Israel.”

גאה ונרגש על הזכות לקבל פרס ישראל למפעל חיים, מקדיש אותו לשותפי לעשייה מתנדבי @zakaHQ היקרים בכל קצוות תבל pic.twitter.com/iVYXsHDxMV — יהודה משי זהב (@ymeshiz) March 2, 2021

Meshi-Zahav responded to the announcement by saying: “In a month full of pain and tears of mourning for three loved ones, today I finally shed tears of happiness with the joyful announcement by Education Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the Israel Prize. Later today, I’ll visit the kevarim of my parents, z’l, to tell them the happy news.”

“The award is not mine alone but of thousands of ZAKA volunteers in Israel and around the world who dedicate their lives to helping others, saving lives and honoring the dead.”

Dr. Yosef Ciechanover was awarded the prize “for his significant contribution to the state in a number of areas, including security, economics, law and foreign relations – in and outside of public service. During his many years of activity, he has had a decisive influence on the advancement of the interests of the state of Israel at many crucial points, such as the peace agreement with Egypt, the regulation of foreign relations in times of peace and crisis, and key activities related to state security – both public and secret.”

“Thanks to his extraordinary work and personality, he has won the full trust of heads of state over dozens of years and widespread international recognition and respect as a representative of the State of Israel.”

“In addition, he worked and still works voluntarily and out of a sense of mission, for the Israeli community and society in many and varied areas such as: the war against drugs, assistance to disabled IDF soldiers, immigration absorption, and more.”

Dr. Chachnover’s brother, Dr. Aaron Ciechanover, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2004, one of Israel’s first Nobel Laureates in Science.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)