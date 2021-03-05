Nearly Half Of Israel’s Infections Stem From Schools

Almost half of Israel’s coronavirus cases originated in the educational system, according to a government report submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday, Ynet reported.

The report was submitted to the court following a lawsuit filed last week by a national parent leadership group demanding that 7th to 10th graders be allowed to immediately return to their classrooms. Students in 7th to 10th grade, the only Israeli students still at home, are scheduled to return to school on March 7 in green, yellow, and orange areas.

“The Health Ministry is aware of the difficulty created by the fact that students in grades 7-10, unlike children in lower grades, have studied the fewest amount of days during the past year in an in-person format,” the state wrote.

“At the same time, it must be clarified that this group of children are getting sick at a higher rate than the lower grades and currently cannot be vaccinated unlike students in 11-12th grades… Furthermore, as of February 28, infections in the educational system constitute about 48% of all infections in Israel.”

“Although it is clear that the steps taken are not easy, they are based on data and professional considerations, carried out for the purpose of protecting the public’s health.”

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 4,142 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning and said that half of the new cases (50.1%) were diagnosed in those below the age of 20. Only 5.4% of infections were diagnosed in those over the age of 60.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)