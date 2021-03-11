Israeli HMO Warns: Full Protection Begins Only 15 Days After 2nd Vaccine

Meuchedet, one of Israel’s four Kupot Cholim, published a report on Monday warning that Israel is issuing green passports too early, risking a spike in the infection rate.

Currently, Israelis can receive a green passport a week after their second vaccination, when full immunity was thought to kick in, according to Pfizer data. However, the study carried out by Meuchedet found that vaccine effectiveness is only 89% a week after the second dose is administered, and reaches 96% only 15 days after the second dose.

According to the study, which evaluated 102,150 vaccinated Israelis, 55% were diagnosed with the coronavirus within a week of receiving their second vaccine dose, and 27% were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the second week, when they supposedly had reached full immunity.

“Removing social distancing regulations and issuing the green passport on the eighth day after receiving the second vaccine dose is too early,” said Dr. Dudi Mosinzon, director of Meuhdet’s medical division.

Mosinzon added that hundreds of Israelis who received their second doses but contracted the coronavirus before reaching full immunity could unwittingly cause a spike in infection by attending large events indoors.

On Monday, Israel vaccinated its fifth millionth citizen.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)