Huge Drug Lab Found In Telzstone, 3 Suspects, Including Mother Of 3 Arrested

Israel Police raided a massive drug lab in a residential building in the heart of the chareidi yishuv of Telzstone on Monday.

The police found a massive operation spanning two residential units with over 500 marijuana plants, equipment and tens of thousands of shekels in cash.

Three suspects were detained, including a couple in their 30s who live in the building with their children and a man in his 20s who is a resident of Bnei Brak.

The suspects’ detainment was extended on Tuesday by the court.

