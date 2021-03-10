UPDATE: As Israel’s Virus Rate Falls, New Hope For Students To Return After Pesach

Israeli media reports on Wednesday are full of good news for a change, with the Health Ministry reporting a continued decrease in the infection rate and the lowest number of seriously ill virus patients in three months.

Furthermore, if the positive trend continues, Health Ministry officials are planning to lift further health restrictions in about ten days, according to a Channel 12 News report. In addition, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Wednesday that there will be no need for further lockdowns prior to the elections or Pesach based on the current infection rate.

On that note, the Yeshiva and Seminary Coalition for Bnei Chul, headed by Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, reported on Wednesday that although there is no guarantee that yeshivah bochurim and seminary girls will be able to return after Pesach, the situation is currently very positive.

“After the representatives of the Igud met with the relevant government agencies this morning, it is clear that there is an understanding of those agencies as to the importance of students returning to learn in Eretz Yisroel after Pesach,” the Igud wrote.

“However, there is not ONE agency, minister or official that is willing to commit that students will indeed be able to return since is there are too many variables to make a decision about 5 weeks from now.”

“Therefore, the Igud is advising parents and Mosdos:

1. If your student/child does go home, they must be aware that there is still a serious risk factor that they will not be able to return.

2. Even if it will be possible for students to return, they must have a) a student visa, and b) a vaccine performed in Israel or an Israeli Certificate of Recovery.

The Igud added that if students can return, any student that hasn’t been vaccinated or doesn’t have an Israeli certificate of recovery will be required to quarantine for two weeks. If a test administered in Israel shows that they have antibodies against the coronavirus, they will be allowed to end quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)