“Israel’s Main Concern Is Entry Of New Variants,” Top Health Official Says

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, said that as Israel’s infection rate reaches a new low, the main risk is now the entry of new variants that are resistant to coronavirus vaccines.

“The issue that scares us most is the entry of variants,” she said at a press briefing on Monday, explaining that the vaccine is effective against the British variant, which is currently behind 90% of the cases in Israel but is less effective against the South African variant (behind 1% of cases). “We’re afraid other variants that are resistant to vaccines will enter Israel.”

Alroy-Preis said that variants could infect children under 16, who aren’t yet approved to be vaccinated, as well as other unvaccinated Israelis.

She added that Israel still has some virus hotspots in locales where the vaccination is low, especially in the Arab sector. “We are trying to encourage more people to get their shots. That’s the way to reduce morbidity and ensure Ramadan will be celebrated safely next month.”

Regarding schools, Alroy-Preis said they remain a challenge and students will have to continue learning in capsules. “Only older students in the 11th and 12th grade can study in full classes because they’ve been vaccinated.”

“I call on all Israelis over the age of 16 that have not yet been vaccinated to do so. But because vaccines don’t provide 100% efficacy, we must still wear masks and maintain social distancing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)