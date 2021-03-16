Rivlin, IDF Chief Of Staff In Europe For Talks On Iran, ICC, & Hezbollah

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi traveled to Europe on Tuesday for a three-day trip to Germany, Austria and France.

Rivin and Kochavi will discuss security and diplomatic issues with the leaders of the three countries, who are all members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who recently initiated a probe against so-called Israeli “war crimes.”

The two met with German President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Heiko Mass in Berlin on Tuesday.

בדרך לפגישה עם נשיא גרמניה, ד״ר פרנק-וולטר שטיינמאייר, בארמון הנשיאות בברלין. pic.twitter.com/E5O2Xwejbu — Lilach Shoval לילך שובל (@LilachShoval) March 16, 2021

טקס קבלת הפנים הרשמי בברלין 🇩🇪🇮🇱 (צילום: עמוס בן גרשום, לע"מ)@IsraelinGermany pic.twitter.com/zacw6xagto — ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) March 16, 2021

הנשיא ריבלין @ruvirivlin נחת בגרמניה. הרמטכ"ל כוכבי אמר שיעלה בשיחות שלו את עניינם של הדר גולדין ואורון שאול לצד הנושאים המרכזיים שעומדים על הפרק: התעצמות חיזבאללה, אין, האג ועוד pic.twitter.com/0rEVlaO976 — Itamar Eichner (@itamareichner) March 16, 2021

On Wednesday, they will travel to Vienna to meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and on Thursday, they will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Rivka Ravitz, a Chareidi mother of 12 children and the Chief of Staff of the President’s Residence, can be seen in the photo below, accompanying the president on his trip.

קידוש ה: ראל"שית הנשיא הגב' רבקה רביץ נצפתה הבוקר עולה עם ריבלין לטיסתו לאירופה pic.twitter.com/1MMu4lzvuo — שמואל קרמרסקי Shmuel Kramarsky (@Shmuelbenzvi) March 16, 2021

“This important diplomatic visit I am taking, together with the Chief of Staff, is highly significant at this time,” stated Rivlin. “Europe is showing an extraordinary commitment to the security of the State of Israel and to preserving the stability of the Middle East and we appreciate it deeply. There is currently an opening of hope that moderate voices in our area will strengthen and we will do everything possible to allow those voices to be heard. But at the same time, extremist voices – especially Iran – are threatening to undermine this stability.

“It is important to ensure that the international community is ready, determined and uncompromising, to oppose Iran’s nuclear plans and its support for terrorist organizations that threaten Israel and regional security. My agenda for this trip also includes the misuse of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against our soldiers and citizens.”

