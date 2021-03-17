Win $500 in a Pre-Shabbos HaGadol, Pesach-Halachos-Reviewing Song

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5TJT.com

This is a chance for you to both review your Pesach knowledge and halachos

The Pesach-Halachos-Reviewing Song

Pesach is a favorite holiday of mine..

At the Seder we drink four cups of_________________ (1)

Now that’s only if a person can,

But it applies to every educable child, woman, and ______________ (2).

There is another law about the wine that we shouldn’t hide,

And that is when we drink it we should lean on our left _____ (3).

If you forgot to lean on cups number one or two..

You’ve got to drink them again to be a good ______(4).

To show our freedom and to adore it,

The cups of wine – try to get someone else to _________(5).

You MAY NOT drink them all together – immediately -one after another..

This is true for all kids, the father, and also the _______ (6).

The cup should hold many ounces – three point three..

This is a very important halacha, you must ____ (7).

When Pesach falls on Shabbos, though, for Kiddush it is even more..

On that first cup you’ll need more than four point ______(8).

There’s another Mitzvah that many people, unfortunately, do abhor

And that is the requirement to eat a kezayis ____(9).

It’s to remind us of our very difficult chayim

When we experienced those dark days in _____________(10).

Some people use horseradish which is also called, “chrain..”

Others use a type of lettuce called, “____________”(11).

When you use the lettuce you must really search and detect..

You got to look out for any type of ____________(12).

Even with the Romaine the Mitzvah is no cinch..

You’ve got to eat an amount equivalent of eight by ten ________(13).

And the amount for real horseradish – This shiur you beg?

You must consume about one half of an ______(14).

If you find this amount absurd,

Than of an egg-size of it – try to consume just one ______(15).

But the Mitzvah with which you should spend most of your tayim

Is the Mitzvah of, “sippur yetzias ________________”(16).

You should include all the details both happy and gory..

As you tell the children this very important ____________(17).

Pharaoh lost and the Yidden did win

So it is with Kiddush that we will _________(18).

So aside from fulfilling the Mitzvah of Kiddush, it is only right..

To think in shehecheyanu to fulfill all the Mitzvos throughout the _______(19).

Just remember when you bring the cup to your lip,

You should drink more than half of it in one _____(20).

Next we do urchatz,

To provoke questions from the little _____(21).

But don’t get too excited,

Because no blessing on this is _______(22).

We bring the water to the Haggadah reader,

We treat him royally because he is the _____________(23).

Then comes the karpas – we dip and then we eat

So as not to make a bracha achrona, we consume less than a k’_______(24).

If you ate more than that amount

Don’t worry, for a bracha achrona it still won’t _______(25).

In Yachatz we break the Matzah in the middle.

For kids finding that Afikomen will be solving a great big _______(26).

The Afikomen should be a kezayis preferably two..

And it should be the bigger half that’s what the Seder leader’s go to _____(27).

In Maggid have in mind to fulfill,

The Mitzvah of Sippur Yetzias Mitrayim a Torah Mitzvah, b”h we have ______(28).

This is not something that we should be mindlessly praying,

It is so important to understand what you’re _______(29).

During the ten plagues we spill out wine in ten drops

For the loss of Egyptian life when Hashem pulled out all the _____(30).

There is another reason – so in middos we won’t falter,

It was provided in Slabodka – by the first Reb Nosson Tzvi known as “the ________ “(31)

And that is so we will not become totally cruel without a heart

In mussar and middos we must all do our ____________(32).

In Maggid. at a minimum we must mention

Pesach, Matzah and Maror – they all need our ________(33).

Then comes Rachtza where we wash with a blessing..

When it comes to Matzah, with those brachos there is no _______(34).

For “HaMotzi Lechem ” we pick up all three matzos with the broken one in between..

But for “Al Achilas Matzah” that bottom Matzah is not to be _______(35).

We’ve got eight minutes for those two k’zaisim to eat

With Matzah so dry – that’s truly quite a _______(36).

If we had just Maror alone – perhaps we’d get halitoses

Maybe that is why we add a little bit of ____________(37).

So that the bitterness will have true meaning

We eat the Maror without any ____________(38).

The blessing of Borei Pri HaAdamah – we also don’t make

We said it for the Karpas – make no _____________(39).

For Koraich, Hillel’s opinion, not to ignore

we wrap the Matzah around the__________(40)

That marror in Charoses we dip it – that’s right

The words, “Zaicher l’mikdash k’hillel” we do re______(41)

Shulchan Oraich, is the meal that is hosted,

But we shouldn’t eat meat or chicken that is ________(42).

Start with that Seder plate egg we must recall,

To remember the Korban Chagigah and _______(43).

Don’t forget to leave room, later that night

For the Afikomen – for which we must save our ____________(44).

So that our freedom will have deep meaning,

We eat that Afikomen on our left side while __________(45).

To eat two kzaisim – that would be swell,

Representing the Korban Pesach and the Korban Chagiga as _______(46).

Don’t forget that it is proper and right

To eat that Afikomen before half of the _______(47)

Prior to Yom Tov we must look up and note

The exact time of midnight – Chaa_____(48).

It would also be a terrible omen

If we were to eat anything after __________(49).

Benching is the next thing that is up,

But beforehand clean and rinse that third _______(50)!

After we drink that third cup we fill up one more

Then we say, “Shfoch Chamascha” as we open the _____(51).

We did not finish praising and being mispallel

Because now we must go ahead and finish up the _____(52).

However, we still must note

That we should finish up hallel by _________(53).

This seder, as you see, was definitely not so very long,

And we end it with Nirtzah which is praise and _______(54)!

