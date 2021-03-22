“A Dictator, Hates Everyone, A Liar”- Ex-Yisrael Beiteinu Minister Slams Lieberman

Sofa Landver, a former senior Yisrael Beiteinu MK who served as the Minister of Aliyah and Absorption for eight years, published a video on Sunday night revealing her true opinion of her former boss, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman.

“Citizens of Israel, I didn’t speak until now,” Landver said on the video. “They put pressure on me to remain silent. But today, ahead of the elections, we all need to know the truth.”

“I’ll start with the fact that in the two years since I ended my position as the Aliyah Minister I’ve remained silent. You want to know why? I was scared. But today I want to warn you voters regarding the party that always presents itself as a right-wing party – it isn’t true, Avigdor is ready to sit with the left and with the Arab Joint List.”

“Today Lieberman hates the Chareidim and is ready to throw them into the trash but until two years ago, he kissed them all in the Knesset plenary – Deri, Litzman, all of them.” Landver added that Lieberman used to rail against the Arabs but now he’s willing to sit in the same government as the Arabs. “Today it’s the Chareidim and yesterday it was the Arabs,” she said.

“You need to know who the real Lieberman is and not what he sells to the voters. His habit is to exploit people and then throws them away. He doesn’t care about anyone – only hatred, hatred, hatred. Civil service is a foreign term to Yisrael Beiteinu.”

“And what happens to those elderly people that he promises to take care of? He’ll exploit them for the election and then send them on their way, like he’s done to others who pledged their loyalty to him. He hasn’t done a thing for the Russian community. He couldn’t care less about new immigrants – it’s all just talk.”

“If you think that now he’ll start caring about the elderly and pensions, you’re mistaken. I call on you – don’t waste your vote on Yisrael Beiteinu, don’t vote for Lieberman. He’s a liar, he’s misleading you. He’s a dictator and everything is done in accordance with his demands. He hates everyone and takes votes from the right and transfers them to the left.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)