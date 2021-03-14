APPALLING INCITEMENT: Leiberman: “I’ll Bring The Chareidim To The Dump, They Act Like Pigs”

Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Leiberman said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Thursday night that after the election he’ll “take Netanyahu and the Chareidim in a wheelbarrow to the nearest garbage dump.”

His words aroused a media storm, with dozens of politicians condemning his comments. But on Sunday morning, when asked about the criticism against him in an interview with Army Radio, Leiberman said he has no regrets and piled on some more inciteful comments.

“They act like pigs,” he said. “They’ve turned into a cult.”

“[Lieberman’s] despair in his battle against Netanyahu brings him to these statements,” UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni responded. “We, the Chareidim, have already long been relating to him as someone who lost his mind, who apparently is very familiar with the dump. I expect the law enforcement agencies to address this anti-Semitic statement.”

“These statements have long crossed all the red lines of politics,” said UTJ Deputy Minister Uri Maklev. “The content and manner of his speech prove once again that this is not a debate but hatred and incitement – these statements are of a criminal nature.”

Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation into Lieberman’s inciteful words.

Apparently, some of the UTJ MKs also decided to poke some fun at Liberman’s statement, as evident by the photo below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)