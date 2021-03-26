Drama In J-m’s Biblical Zoo As Lion Eats Bunny In Front Of Children

The Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem is reviewing its feeding protocols following a rare incident in which children observed a lion eating a rabbit, JTA reported.

“The Biblical Zoo turned into National Geographic in the middle of the day,” a Channel 13 News journalist wrote on Twitter.

“The children who came to the Biblical Zoo today were astounded to see how a lion devours rabbits in the middle of the day. Their parents were horrified.”

גן החיות התנ"כי התחפש לנשיונל ג'יאוגרפיק באמצע היום. הילדים שהגיעו היום לגן החיות נדהמו לצפות איך אריה טורף ארנבות באמצע היום….. ההורים הזדעזעו pic.twitter.com/6K5D0L3W3Q — Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) March 21, 2021

The lions are usually fed animals out of public view but in this case, the lion dragged the rabbit into the public area, according to a statement by the zoo.

“The Asian lions in the zoo, which are a species in danger of extinction, are part of a worldwide lion conservation program,” the zoo stated.

“The lions in the zoo are fed prey that is no longer alive, which the zoo receives from an animal food provider. Due to sensitivity, the lions receive their food behind the scenes. In this case, the lion dragged its prey into the exhibition area.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)