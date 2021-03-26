Israel Changed It Clocks To Daylight Savings Time At 2 A.M.

Israelmoved its clock forward at 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday night/Friday morning, bringing in Daylight Savings Time.

Moving the clock ahead in the spring normally means a missed night of sleep but since Friday is not a workday for most Israelis, those whose children don’t wake them up in the wee hours of the morning can sleep in a bit before one of the busiest days of the year – erev Shabbos/Pesach.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri commented: “Spring has arrived and everyone will benefit from an extra hour of light which will benefit the economy and lead to a saving of energy resources. Along with the success of the vaccination campaign and the reduction of the infection rate, the transition to daylight savings time heralds the beginning of a new era which will benefit the public following the serious crisis we’ve all experienced.”

Daylight savings time will continue until Motzei Shabbos, October 31, 2021.

