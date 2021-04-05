Top Yamina Figure Resigns From Knesset

A day before the 24th Knesset is sworn in, the number three figure in Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party, Sderot mayor Alon Davidi, announced on Monday that he is resigning.

Davidi said on Sunday that he will not support joining a government together with left-wing parties and/or supported by Arab parties. His statement followed rumors that Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid had agreed to form a rotation government.

Meanwhile, the Yamina party recommended on Monday to President Reuven Rivlin that Bennett be tasked with forming the next government, saying that the next prime minister must be right-wing.

Davidi will return to his position as mayor of Sderot.

Idit Silman will enter the Knesset in Davidi’s place.

