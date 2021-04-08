State Department: US Prepared To Remove Sanctions On Iran

The US is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran including those inconsistent with the pact in order to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the State Department said on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price did not elaborate on the details, saying: “I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be.”

Meanwhile, Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday, according to another Reuters report.

On Wednesday night, in a speech marking Yom HaShoah, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel is not obligated to respect a return to the Iran deal.

“History has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing,” Netanyahu said. “An agreement with Iran that will pave the way for nuclear weapons — weapons that threaten us with destruction — we will not be obligated to such an agreement in any way. We have only one obligation: to prevent anyone who seeks to destroy us from carrying out his plot.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)