Rare Glimpse Of HaRav Chaim Kanivesky’s Torah On The Holocaust

Ahead of Yom HaShoah in Israel on Wednesday night, the organization Orchos Yosher publicized HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky’s handwritten notes on an issue related to the Holocaust, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Someone had asked a shaila of HaRav Chaim about naming a baby after someone who died in the Holocaust in light of the practice to refrain from naming someone who underwent terrible tzaros and/or died early.

HaRav Chaim wrote that the Holocaust was a general gezeira on the Jewish nation and not on each individual.

“Those who were killed due to the decrees of Hitler, yemach shemo – one shouldn’t worry about naming after them since it was an overall decree,” HaRav Chaim stated. “So I heard from my father, my teacher (the Steipler, z’tl).”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)