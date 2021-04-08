Rav Aharon Kotler’s Secret Method of Sfiras HaOmer

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com
Written in honor of the Aufruf and wedding of the author’s son – Yehudah Leib Hoffman to Rachel Perlstein of Monsey
During the seven weeks of the Omer, Klal Yisroel underwent a remarkable transformation. Between exiting Mitzrayim on Pesach to Shavuos, when we received the Torah, we went from the lowest spiritual level to the loftiest ever – becoming the Dor De’ah – the greatest generation that ever lived. Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l states (MRA Vol. III p. 13) that during the period of Sfiras HaOmer – we too can orchestrate within ourselves a similar transformation. He writes, following the path of the great Maharal of Prague, that each day of the Omer correlates to one of the 48 ways in which Torah is acquired (Pirkei Avos 6:6). Below is a sfira calendar with the corresponding method of acquiring Torah – along with a short explanation. We need to make Torah part of ourselves, our bones, and in our blood. This is a remarkable method of acquiring Hashem’s Torah and truly transforming ourselves.
היום יום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Talmud – learning Torah directly from a Rebbe (Kuzari II #72)
היום שני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Shmiyas HaOzen – carefully listening to the language and wording of my Rebbe
היום שלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Arichas S’fasayim – saying my Torah learning aloud
היום ארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Binas HaLaiv – carefully contemplating my Torah learning with questions and answers
היום חמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Aima – having awe for my Rebbeim so I won’t waste time and focus
היום ששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Yirah – having proper fear of Heaven so I will retain my learning
היום שבעה ימים שהם שבוע אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Anava – humility, and not be embarrassed to ask what I don’t know
היום שמונה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Simcha – joy, so I will always be happy in learning Torah
היום תשעה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Tahara- purity of thought because Torah cannot exist with improper thoughts
היום עשרה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Shimush Chachomim – helping my teachers to learn from them
היום אחד עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of dikduk chaveirim – learning with others in order to clarify a teaching
היום שנים עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of pilpul Talmidim – discussing the lesson – Rabbi and students together to learn ever more
היום שלשה עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Yishuv – hasmada putting in massive time and effort in study
היום ארבעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Mikrah and Mishna – developing fluency in Psukim and the Mishnayos – the root of learning
היום חמשה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut s’chora – limiting business activity to focus on Torah
היום ששה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut derech eretz – limiting obsessiveness with the other gender
היום שבעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut taanug – limiting overengagement in worldly pleasures
היום שמונה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut Shaina – limiting excessive sleep
היום תשעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut sicha – limiting excessive conversation
היום עשרים יום שהם שני שבועות וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut s’chok – limiting excessive joking around
היום אחד ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of erech apayim – anger management
היום שנים ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of laiv tov – being good-hearted including never showing anger
היום שלשה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of emunas chachomim – having proper respect for chazal and our Rabbinic leaders
היום ארבעה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of kabalas yissurin – accepting troubles and difficulties with love
היום חמשה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of makir es mekomo – knowing our place and not to act as equals with those greater than us, but rather to learn from them
היום ששה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of same’ach b’chelko – being happy with what Hashem gave me
היום שבעה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of oseh s’yag l’dvarav – placing boundaries upon ourselves so we not stumble or sin
היום שמונה ועשרים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of aino machazik tova l’atzmo – incorrectly assuming I learned enough
היום תשעה ועשרים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Ahuv – developing proper social skills so that others will teach me and that I can teach others
היום שלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of Ohev es HaMakom – loving Hashem – who gives us SO much
היום אחד ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of ohaiv es habrios ohaiv es hatzedakos- loving others around us and loving acts of righteousness – whether performed by us or others
היום שנים ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of ohaiv es hamaisharim – loving yashrus and not engaging in flattery
היום שלשה ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of loving tochachos – when people correct us and properly and appropriately encouraging others toward Torah
היום ארבעה ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of being misrachaik min hakavod – distancing ourselves from honor and running from it
היום חמשה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of lo maigis libo b’talmudo – taking incorrect pride in his learning and lording over others, but rather realizing that there is so much more to learn
היום ששה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of aino samayach b’horaah – not being happy in issuing rulings, but rather being afraid of stumbling and making errors
היום שבעה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of being noseh b’ole im chaveiro – empathizing with others and helping to carry their burden
היום שמונה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of machriyo lekaf z’chus – judging others favorably
היום תשעה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of maamido al haEmes – meeting the needs of someone else based on their needs not your own
היום ארבעים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of maamido al hashalom – helping another make shalom
היום אחד וארבעים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of being misyashaiv libo al talmudo – to be deliberate in learning and not to render rash rulings and interpretations
היום שנים וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of being sho’el uMaishiv – asking questions in the matter and responding according to the correct halacha
היום שלשה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of shomaya uMosif – attentively listening to the Rebbe and adding additional examples or insights from one’s own that do not contradict
היום ארבעה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of halomaid al menas lelamaid – not just learning but also learning to teach others too.
היום חמשה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of halomaid al menas laasos – learning with an eye to performing it
היום ששה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of hamachkim es rabo – helping one’s Rebbe further clarify his Torah knowledge through in depth questions and their responses
היום שבעה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of hamechavain es shmuaso – telling over what his Rebbe said, using the same wording
היום שמונה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of haomer davar beshaim omro – properly attributing the person who said it
היום תשעה וארבעים יום שהם שבעה שבועות לעומר
Today, I hope to work on the importance of an entire day of kedusha preparing for the acceptance of the Torah
