Rav Aharon Kotler’s Secret Method of Sfiras HaOmer

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Written in honor of the Aufruf and wedding of the author’s son – Yehudah Leib Hoffman to Rachel Perlstein of Monsey

During the seven weeks of the Omer, Klal Yisroel underwent a remarkable transformation. Between exiting Mitzrayim on Pesach to Shavuos, when we received the Torah, we went from the lowest spiritual level to the loftiest ever – becoming the Dor De’ah – the greatest generation that ever lived. Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l states (MRA Vol. III p. 13) that during the period of Sfiras HaOmer – we too can orchestrate within ourselves a similar transformation. He writes, following the path of the great Maharal of Prague, that each day of the Omer correlates to one of the 48 ways in which Torah is acquired (Pirkei Avos 6:6). Below is a sfira calendar with the corresponding method of acquiring Torah – along with a short explanation. We need to make Torah part of ourselves, our bones, and in our blood. This is a remarkable method of acquiring Hashem’s Torah and truly transforming ourselves.

היום יום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Talmud – learning Torah directly from a Rebbe (Kuzari II #72)

היום שני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Shmiyas HaOzen – carefully listening to the language and wording of my Rebbe

היום שלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Arichas S’fasayim – saying my Torah learning aloud

היום ארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Binas HaLaiv – carefully contemplating my Torah learning with questions and answers

היום חמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Aima – having awe for my Rebbeim so I won’t waste time and focus

היום ששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Yirah – having proper fear of Heaven so I will retain my learning

היום שבעה ימים שהם שבוע אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Anava – humility, and not be embarrassed to ask what I don’t know

היום שמונה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Simcha – joy, so I will always be happy in learning Torah

היום תשעה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Tahara- purity of thought because Torah cannot exist with improper thoughts

היום עשרה ימים שהם שבוע אחד ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Shimush Chachomim – helping my teachers to learn from them

היום אחד עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of dikduk chaveirim – learning with others in order to clarify a teaching

היום שנים עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of pilpul Talmidim – discussing the lesson – Rabbi and students together to learn ever more

היום שלשה עשר יום שהם שבוע אחד וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Yishuv – hasmada putting in massive time and effort in study

היום ארבעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Mikrah and Mishna – developing fluency in Psukim and the Mishnayos – the root of learning

היום חמשה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut s’chora – limiting business activity to focus on Torah

היום ששה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut derech eretz – limiting obsessiveness with the other gender

היום שבעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut taanug – limiting overengagement in worldly pleasures

היום שמונה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut Shaina – limiting excessive sleep

היום תשעה עשר יום שהם שני שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut sicha – limiting excessive conversation

היום עשרים יום שהם שני שבועות וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of mi’ut s’chok – limiting excessive joking around

היום אחד ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of erech apayim – anger management

היום שנים ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of laiv tov – being good-hearted including never showing anger

היום שלשה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of emunas chachomim – having proper respect for chazal and our Rabbinic leaders

היום ארבעה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of kabalas yissurin – accepting troubles and difficulties with love

היום חמשה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of makir es mekomo – knowing our place and not to act as equals with those greater than us, but rather to learn from them

היום ששה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of same’ach b’chelko – being happy with what Hashem gave me

היום שבעה ועשרים יום שהם שלשה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of oseh s’yag l’dvarav – placing boundaries upon ourselves so we not stumble or sin

היום שמונה ועשרים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of aino machazik tova l’atzmo – incorrectly assuming I learned enough

היום תשעה ועשרים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Ahuv – developing proper social skills so that others will teach me and that I can teach others

היום שלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of Ohev es HaMakom – loving Hashem – who gives us SO much

היום אחד ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of ohaiv es habrios ohaiv es hatzedakos- loving others around us and loving acts of righteousness – whether performed by us or others

היום שנים ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of ohaiv es hamaisharim – loving yashrus and not engaging in flattery

היום שלשה ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of loving tochachos – when people correct us and properly and appropriately encouraging others toward Torah

היום ארבעה ושלשים יום שהם ארבעה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of being misrachaik min hakavod – distancing ourselves from honor and running from it

היום חמשה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of lo maigis libo b’talmudo – taking incorrect pride in his learning and lording over others, but rather realizing that there is so much more to learn

היום ששה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of aino samayach b’horaah – not being happy in issuing rulings, but rather being afraid of stumbling and making errors

היום שבעה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of being noseh b’ole im chaveiro – empathizing with others and helping to carry their burden

היום שמונה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of machriyo lekaf z’chus – judging others favorably

היום תשעה ושלשים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of maamido al haEmes – meeting the needs of someone else based on their needs not your own

היום ארבעים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of maamido al hashalom – helping another make shalom

היום אחד וארבעים יום שהם חמשה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of being misyashaiv libo al talmudo – to be deliberate in learning and not to render rash rulings and interpretations

היום שנים וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of being sho’el uMaishiv – asking questions in the matter and responding according to the correct halacha

היום שלשה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ויום אחד לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of shomaya uMosif – attentively listening to the Rebbe and adding additional examples or insights from one’s own that do not contradict

היום ארבעה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ושני ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of halomaid al menas lelamaid – not just learning but also learning to teach others too.

היום חמשה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות ושלשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of halomaid al menas laasos – learning with an eye to performing it

היום ששה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וארבעה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of hamachkim es rabo – helping one’s Rebbe further clarify his Torah knowledge through in depth questions and their responses

היום שבעה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וחמשה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of hamechavain es shmuaso – telling over what his Rebbe said, using the same wording

היום שמונה וארבעים יום שהם ששה שבועות וששה ימים לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of haomer davar beshaim omro – properly attributing the person who said it

היום תשעה וארבעים יום שהם שבעה שבועות לעומר

Today, I hope to work on the importance of an entire day of kedusha preparing for the acceptance of the Torah

NEW SEFIRA

The author can be reached at [email protected]