WATCH: On The Menu In Bnei Brak: Candied Locusts, Dried Locusts & Locust Powder

Fortunately, Israel is now allowing non-Israeli citizens who have first-degree relatives in the holy land to come visit and enjoy some genuine Israeli gourmet food – locusts!

A shiur attended by hundreds was held in Bnei Brak on Wednesday night on the signs of kashrus of locusts as stated in Parshas Shemini.

It should be noted that Ashkenazim never had a mesorah for which locusts were unkosher and therefore were not permitted to eat them. Teimani Jews have a mesorah for which locusts are kosher.

The shiur was delivered by HaRav Yehudah Machpoud, the grandson of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpoud.

Over 200 people attended the fascinating shiur, which was richly illustrated through the presence of a display of locusts and locust products, such as locust granola, candied locusts, dried locusts, and locust powder: in plain flavor, chocolate flavor and walnut flavor.

One participant even videoed himself at the end of the shiur eating locusts with great enthusiasm!

Rav Yehudah Machpoud told B’Chadrei Chareidim: ” There are those who think that the consumption of locusts resulted from poverty. And it’s true that whenever there was a plague of locusts, it would threaten the produce and it would result in a shortage [of food] and poverty. But eating locusts wasn’t the result of poverty.”

“Locusts are very unique in their nutritional value. They contain high levels of animal protein and also amino acids, omega 3 and 6, iron, zinc, folic acid and calcium.”

“In comparison, dairy products, meat, and fish are about 25-30% protein and also contain fat and salt that don’t contribute to health. And locusts are about 75% protein, without any additives. For this reason, there’s a demand in the food industry for locust powder as a very beneficial supplement.”

“It’s important to know that in Morocco, for example, they would cook special dishes [with locusts] for new mothers to provide them with strength. They would give locusts to sick people whose immune systems were low, as well as infertile women. And locust powder is the remedy for fatigue, weakness, and hair loss – all signs of protein deficiency.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)