Vaccinated Tourists To Be Allowed Into Israel From May 23

Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Israel in groups starting on May 23, the Health and Tourism ministries announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Tourists will need to present a negative PCR coronavirus test before boarding the flight to Israel and will be required to undergo another coronavirus test upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport as well as a serological test to confirm vaccination or recovery from the virus.

At the same time, Israel will continue negotiations with countries regarding mutual recognition of vaccination certificates in order to eliminate the need for serological examinations.

Only a limited number of tourist groups will initially be allowed to enter as the ministry will be able to more easily track the members of a group than individual tourists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)