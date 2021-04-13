Iran Trying To Lure Israelis Abroad, Kidnap Them

Iranian intelligence agents have been engaging in efforts to lure Israelis abroad in order to kidnap or harm them, a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Mossad said on Monday.

The agents’ modus operandi is to open fake Instagram accounts, mainly of females in the tourism industry. The “women” contact Israelis with international business ties who often travel abroad with invitations for meetings for business or social purposes.

The agencies warned Israelis who travel abroad to beware of invitations from unknown social media accounts.

At least one such incident almost occurred two months ago, when an Israeli traveled abroad for a meeting at which Iranian intelligence agents were lying in wait for him. The Shin Bet managed to contact the man on an intermediate stop to switch flights and convinced him to return to Israel.

“This is a well-known action pattern similar to the one carried out by Iran in the past against regime opponents in Europe,” the agencies stated. “Now, Iran is acting similarly against Israeli citizens seeking to develop legitimate business ties abroad in the countries mentioned.”

“There is a real fear that this activity by Iranian elements will lead to attempts to harm Israelis or abduct them.”

“Security officials call on Israeli citizens who maintain business ties abroad to be aware and vigilant about inquiries on social networks from profiles they do not recognize, and to avoid contact with them.”

The countries that Israelis had been invited to for nefarious purposes include Arab countries, the Gulf states, Turkey, and countries in the Caucasus, Africa, and Europe.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)