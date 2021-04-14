Report: Sudan To Send 1st Official Delegation To Israel Next Week

Sudan and Israel and are in advanced talks to finalize plans for Sudan to send its first official delegation to Israel next week, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

In January, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen led a delegation of Israeli officials to Sudan, the first Israeli visit following the signing of the normalization deal earlier in the month.

Cohen and other Israeli senior intelligence and security officials held talks with senior Sudanese officials, including the head of the ruling sovereign council Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Last week, Sudan abolished its 1958 law boycotting the state of Israel. The law banned diplomatic and business ties with Israel, Israelis, or any companies with Israeli interests, with violation of the ban carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a heavy fine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)