Israel Identifies 7 Cases Of Indian COVID Variant

Seven cases of a coronavirus variant from India have been discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

It is the first time the Indian variant, classified as B.1.617, has been identified in Israel.

The variant was found in unvaccinated travelers who returned to Israel from abroad. The ministry did not specify where the travelers had arrived from.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash told Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos that there is currently very little information known about the variant but it seems to spread rapidly and there are signs it may be resistant to the vaccine.

There has been a surge of coronavirus cases in southern India in recent days, with a record number of over 200,000 people being diagnosed per day.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)