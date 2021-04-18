Surprising Announcement At Brisk Regarding Cell Phones

An unprecedented announcement was made in Yeshivas Brisk in Jerusalem at the beginning of the new zman regarding cell phones, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Prior to the announcement, the yeshivah administration and the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon Rav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik, have always refrained from getting involved in the personal matters of the bochurim. Every bochur was able to have any cell phone he wanted, with some American bochurim even having filtered smartphones.

However, last week, one of the yeshivah administrators made an announcement in the dining room, stating: “According to the decision of the yeshivah administration, bochurim can no longer have phones approved in the US. Therefore every bochur should go to the yeshivah offices and will receive a kosher phone at the yeshiva’s expense.”

“Anyone who’s familiar with Brisk knows that this is a dramatic announcement,” a Brisk avreich told Kikar. “It’s the first time that the yeshiva is getting involved in such matters, and not only that but is distributing phones for free. Apparently, there’s a donor who agreed to pay for it.”

“At the same time,” the avreich continued, “it was stated that this was the decision of the yeshivah administration without mentioning the Rosh Yeshivah. We assume that since there was a donor, the Rosh Yeshivah said why not have them switch to kosher phones but he didn’t want the statement coming out in his name.”

