Nir Barkat: If Netanyahu Steps Down, I’ll Run For Prime Minister

As the political imbroglio continues with no apparent solution in sight, Likud MK and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat said that he’s interested in becoming prime minister when the time is right.

“If the Prime Minister decides to step down, then I’ll definitely run for prime minister and I’ll win,” Barkat said in an interview during a conference in Eilat on Wednesday.

At the same time, Barkat called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar to put their egos aside and join a right-wing government led by Netanyahu.

“I call on Gideon Sa’ar and [Naftali] Bennett: Put the personal issues aside. We have an opportunity for a stable and large government headed by Netanyahu, to form a strong coalition and move forward.”

