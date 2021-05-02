MERON VICTIMS: 24 Bochurim And Boys, At Least 6 US Citizens, 2 Canadians

The victims of the Meron disaster include at least 24 bochurim and boys, including at least six US citizens.

“We can confirm that multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said over the weekend.

“The U.S. Embassy is working with local authorities to verify whether any additional U.S. citizens were affected, and is providing all possible consular support to affected U.S. citizens and their loved ones. Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

The victims also include two Canadians and a bochur from Argentina. Two families each lost two children. The youngest victim was nine years old.

Habachur Yossi Cohen, z’l, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio was a talmid of the Mir in Yerushalayim.

Habachur Dov Steinmetz, z’l, 21, of Montreal Canada, was a talmid of the Mir in Yerushalayim.

Habachur Yosef Amram Tauber, z’l, 19, of Monsey, who was studying at Brisk, had just arrived in Israel for the first time last week. His father, Rav Tzvi Tauber, is a Rav of a shul in Chester, New York.

Habachur Nachman Doniel (Donny) Morris, z’l, 19, of Teaneck had been studying at Yeshivas Shalavim since September. He is a graduate of the Marsha Stern Talmudic Academy in Washington Heights.

Hayeled Eliezer Yitzchak Koltai, 13, lived in Passaic, New Jersey, before moving to Jerusalem with his family.

Hachasan Menachem Knoblowitz, 22, of Boro Park. He was engaged to a girl from Lakewood, New Jersey.

Eliezer Tzvi Joseph, 26, of Kiryas Yoel, New York, was the father of four children.

Shraga Gestetner, z’l, 35, a well-known singer from Montreal, Canada, was visiting Israel with his two brothers. He was buried on Friday afternoon on Har Hamenuchos.

Avraham Doniel Ambon, z’l, 21, of Argentina, was a talmid of Yeshivas Heichal Yitzchak in Jerusalem.

Israeli bochurim and children who lost their lives in the disaster include:

Brothers Moshe Natan Neta Englander, z’l, 14, and Yehoshua Englander, z’l, 9, of Jerusalem.

Brothers Moshe Mordechai Elhadad, 12, z’l, and Yosef Dovid Elhadad, z’l, 18, of Jerusalem.

Hayeled Yedidya Moshe Chayut, z’l, 13, of Bnei Brak.

Yedidya’s father was lightly to moderately injured in Meron but was released from the hospital to participate in his son’s levaya. His 10-year-old son was also lightly injured.

Habachur Nachman Kirshbaum, z’l, 15, of Beit Shemesh.

Habachur Moshe Ben Shalom, z’l, 20, of Bnei Brak, a talmid of Yeshivas Ponevezh.

Habochurim Yishai Mualem, z’l, 17, of Rechasim, and his friend Yosef Yehudah Levi, z’l, 17, of Rechasim.

Habachur Yedidya Fogel, 22, of Jerusalem was a talmis of a hesder yeshivah in Ramat Gan.

Habachur Yosef Mastorov, z’l, 17, of Ramla, a talmid of Yeshiva Rina Shel Torah in Karmiel.

Habachur Moshe Levi, z’l, 14 of Bnei Brak.

Habachur Eliyahu Cohen, z’l, 16, of Beitar Illit.

Habachur Chaim Rock, z’l, 18, of Beit Shemesh, was a talmid of Mir Brachfeld.

Habachur Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz, z’l, 19, of Tzfat was a talmid of Yeshivas Knesses Yechezkel in Elad.

Habachur Yaakov Elchanan Strokovoski, z’l, 20, of Elad was a talmid of Yeshivas Be’er Yisrael in Jerusalem.

Habachur Ariel Achdut, z’l, 21, was a talmid of Yeshivas Yesodot HaTorah in Tel Aviv.

