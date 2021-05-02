That Zohar Wasn’t Really Saying That..

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Unfortunately, in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy at Meron, there was a mistranslated Zohar circulating. It is unclear as to why it was mistranslated. It is either because the person does not have adequate Aramaic reading skills, or to further an agenda. Some may justify doing so in order to placate those who have lost loved ones – but it cannot be done at the expense of ziuf haTorah.

The following is the voice note that was on Social Media however this is a thoroughly incorrect translation.

This is what the incorrect reading said:

This is from the Zohar: “It says that there will come a day that 45 people will die on the yartzeit, on Lag BaOmer by the Kever of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai and that these people are nitzotzos from the Neshama of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.”

This is incorrect and a stop should be put to it. We do not use sheker and mistranslations to promote things.

===PLEASE HELP A BAALEI TESHIVA COUPLE GET MARRIED. THEY ARE A WONDERFUL COUPLE AND THERE ARE NO FUNDS ON EITHER SIDE.===

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/weddingoftwobaaleiteshuva

THE CORRECT MEANING

The correct meaning of this passage, however, does not discuss a future time. It discusses an event that happened in the past. It is a conversation between Eliyahu HaNavi and Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. There was to be a gathering where Hashem would reveal secrets to the Tzaddikim. Eliyahu haNavi was there initially, but Hashem tied a task to him. The task was to rescue Rabbi Hamnunah and his friends who were taken captive (in a Roman prison). Eliyahu pushed down the walls and 45 of the Roman guards were killed. He then saved Rabbi Hamnunah.

There is no future time. Any comparison of the tzaddikim who perished rachmana litzlan to the Roman guards who captured Rav Hamnunah and his friends is wrong.

===PLEASE HELP A BAALEI TESHIVA COUPLE GET MARRIED. THEY ARE A WONDERFUL COUPLE AND THERE ARE NO FUNDS ON EITHER SIDE.===

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/weddingoftwobaaleiteshuva

The author can be reached at [email protected]