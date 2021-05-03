Hatzalah Campaign Extended for Extra Week

To our Dear Brothers and Sisters.

Even in the toughest of times, the strength and resolve of Klal Yisroel is inspiring.

We cannot thank you enough for showing up this past week, and opening your hearts to ALL Hatzalah branches, in such an incredible display of achdus!

There were several Hatzalah branches in Israel, as well as other branches globally who have participated in this campaign, and in light of recent tragic events in Eretz Yisroel, have diverted all of their attention to best serve the victims and families of all those affected in the Meron tragedy.

As such, and upon their request, we have extended the campaign through this week as well, to make sure they secure the crucial funding they require to do what they do!

Our Hatzalah Week has effectively been extended through Friday, May 7th.

Wishing all of Klal Yisroel continued health and happiness.

Please use the link Below.

Find your local Hatzalah branch, or ANY branch that is close to your heart, and donate generously.

https://hatzalahthon.com/

We encourage everyone to open their hearts to Israeli Hatzalah branches as well in this trying time.

Lets be there for them, so they can continue being there for us!

Sincerely,

United for Protection.

In conjunction with Chevra Hatzalah.