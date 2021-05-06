Dr. Fauci: “Israel Is The Prototype Of How To Fight COVID”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, praised Israel’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in an interview with Channel 13 News on Wednesday.

“I often use Israel as the prototype example of what actually goes right [in the battle against the coronavirus],” he said. “I don’t think Israel did everything perfectly – no one does things perfectly – but you had a couple of things in your favor.”

“One, you’re a small country with a small population that is used to pulling together. I think the history of Israel, because of the political circumstances that surround you in the region, you know what it means to stick together as a single unit. Otherwise, you would not have survived as well as you survived.”

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed only 27 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the number of active cases to 1,371. There are 87 patients in serious condition, of whom 55 are ventilated. The death toll stands at 6,371.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)