An Israeli civilian was wounded on Monday afternoon by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

The Israeli civilian sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and extremities, medics say, and was taken to Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center for treatment. According to the army, he was in the car at the time of the attack.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)