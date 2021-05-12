1 Israeli Killed, 2 Injured After Hamas Fires Anti-Tank Missile

Hamas fired a Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday morning, hitting a jeep and critically injuring four young Israelis near the border town of Netiv Ha’asara.

Immediately afterward, emergency rescue services came under attack as Hamas terrorists fired mortar shells at the area in an effort to prevent the wounded from being evacuated.

The wounded were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, where one Israeli succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead. Another one is critically wounded and doctors are fighting for his life. A third Israeli was seriously injured and a fourth was lightly injured.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist enclave with a guided missile in the northern Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

Shortly before the attack, the IDF issued a warning to residents of Gaza border towns to stay in their homes due to the possibility of Gazan terror groups firing ATGMs or mortar shells or carrying out sniper attacks against Israelis in the area.

On Monday, an Israeli was injured when Islamic Jihad terrorists fired an anti-tank missile on the Israelis side of the Gaza border, hitting his vehicle.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)