Tehillim: Jews Lynched In Akko In Critical Condition, Arabs Set 20 Hotels On Fire

The condition of Elad Barzilai, 37, who was injured in an attempted lynching by an Arab mob in Akko on Wednesday night is still critical.

He underwent surgery and is now in the neurosurgical intensive care unit, according to a statement by the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Barzilai, a father of four and a local high-school teacher, was on his way to find his students to ensure they wouldn’t become involved in the riots that erupted in the city on Tuesday night.

At the time, police officers and Border Police were stationed near Egged Square in the city in the wake of a gathering of dozens of Arab rioters who began throwing massive stones at police officers. Some of the Arabs attacked Barzilai’s car with rocks when he passed by and then viciously beat him all over his body with sticks, critically injuring him.

Emergency rescue services who arrived at the scene carried out resuscitation attempts and evacuated him to the hospital.

His name for tefillah is Elad ben Julia b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Avi Har-Even, a recipient of the Israel Security Award and former director of the Israel Space Agency, is also in critical condition after Arabs set fire to a hotel in Akko on Tuesday night.

Har-Even, 84, was sleeping at the hotel and was seriously injured due to smoke inhalation. He was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and is now sedated and ventilated in the ICU.

The rioting and pillaging in Akko continued on Wednesday night, with Arabs setting fire to at least 20 Jewish-owned bed-and-breakfasts in the city. Since firefighters couldn’t enter the area without police backup due to the Arab mobs, the damage from the fires was more extensive than could have been.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)