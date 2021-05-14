Chevron Shuts Tamar Gas Field As Hamas Boasts Of Targeting “Zionist Gas Platform”

US energy giant Chevron stated on Wednesday that is shut the Tamar offshore gas at Israel’s request as Hamas claims to have targeted the platform amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

On Wednesday, Hamas stated that it targeted a “Zionist gas platform” off Gaza.

“In accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Energy, we have shut in and depressurized the Tamar platform,” a Chevron spokeswoman told S&P Global. “Chevron’s top priority is the safety of our personnel, our facilities, and the environment of the communities in which we operate.”

Israel’s Energy Ministry confirmed it asked the US-based company to temporarily close the facility near Ashkelon a day ago but denies the move is connected to Hamas’ threat, saying the request was made as an extra precaution.

“Various steps have been taken to ensure the continuation of the gas supply to power plants for industrial factories throughout the country and there’s not expected to be any disruption of the power supply in Israel,” a statement by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s office said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)