WATCH: Biden To Tlaib: “I’ll Do Everything I Can To Ensure Your Family Is Safe”

US President Joe Biden landed in Detroit on Tuesday to visit Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in nearby Dearborn and was received on the tarmac by Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Debbie Dingel. Tlaib and Biden spoke for several minutes on the tarmac.

According to her aide, Tlaib told Biden: “The U.S. cannot continue to give the right-wing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government billions each year to commit crimes against Palestinians. Atrocities like bombing schools cannot be tolerated, much less conducted with U.S.-supplied weapons.”

“Congresswoman Tlaib reiterated that the status quo is enabling more killing, that the current U.S. approach of unconditional support for the Israeli government is not working, and that the White House must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, dignity, and human rights,” the aide said.

During Biden’s visit to the Ford protest, a protest in support of Palestinians was held nearby, with protestors waving Palestinian flags and anti-Israel placards.

Later, while speaking at an event in Dearborn, which is 47% Arab-American, Biden praised Tlaib and promised to do anything he can to ensure her family members in the Palestinian Authority remain safe.

“I admire your intellect, I admire your passion and I admire your concern for so many other people,” Biden told Tlaib.

“From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you that I’ll do everything to see that they are – on the West Bank. You’re a fighter and G-d thank you for being a fighter.”

It must be said that Biden has consistently defended Israel’s right to defend itself and has refrained from condemning the airstrikes in Gaza. The Biden administration has also blocked a United Nations Security Council vote to demand a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas three times in the past week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)