Yair Lapid: “I’m A Descendant Of The Shelah, He’s Not So Happy With Me”

An unlikely figure attended a tribute ceremony arranged by UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni on Monday for volunteers of the coronavirus crisis center established by UTJ at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid attended the event and even addressed the crowd, saying: “Not many people know this but I’m a descendant of the Shelah Hakodesh. I don’t think he’s happy with me when he looks down from above but when we look at him above, we’re very proud of him. The Shelah has a famous tefillah to never be envious but in violation of his tefillah, I’ll say that I’m jealous of the volunteers here who tirelessly worked to help others during the pandemic.”

“I see people here whose hearts are in the right place. I could say that I mostly see Chareidi men here but what I see are people who assisted others at a time of need, people who care and went out of their comfort zones to support others.”

Lapid, who is currently trying to form a coalition with the anti-Netanyahu bloc before his mandate expires, then jokingly said: “It was important for me to come here despite the fact that I’m busy now trying to send all of you [the Chareidi parties] to the opposition.” His statement was met with boos from the audience: “We hope you don’t succeed!”

In conclusion, Lapid said: “It was important to me to thank you. All of Am Yisrael loves and respects you for your efforts.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)