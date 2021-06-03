MORE HATE IN LA: Frum Boy Shot With Paintball Gun On Shabbos

A frum boy in Los Angeles was shot with a paintball gun from a passing car last Shabbos in Los Angeles.

The boys’ father, Yanky Munitz, told The Algemeiner on Tuesday that his two sons, 13 and 11, were walking with their mother to their cousins’ house at about 2 p.m. when a paintball fired from a black Honda hit his younger son in the chest.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said, adding that his sons were noticeable targets due to their yarmulkes and tzitzis.

Munitz said that his filed a police report and spoke with a Los Angeles Police Department detective.

The incident comes amid a rising spike of anti-Semitic incidents in LA and around the world in the wake of Operation Guardian of the Walls. The situation in LA reached the point where martial arts experts and others offered their service to walk Jews home from shul on Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)