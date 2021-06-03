Chasdei Hashem: HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Released From Hospital

Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was released from Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital to his home on Thursday morning.

The doctors have advised the Rosh Yeshivah to continue resting at home and recommended that he refrain from holding kabbalas kahal over the next week.

HaRav Edelstein was hospitalized on Erev Shabbos on the advice of his doctors after feeling unwell.

The public is asked to continue davening for the full recovery and continued good health of HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)