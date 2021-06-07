Chabad Tycoon Yosef Gutnick To Ayelet Shaked: “What Are You Scared Of?

Australian Chabad tycoon Yosef Gutnick, who in recent years has politically supported Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked, saying that he sees her as the successor of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, wrote an open letter to her that was published in Yisrael Hayom on Monday.

“You and I know each other for many years,” Gutnick wrote. “I always strongly supported you, for your loyal adherence to the values ​​we share – a strong and uncompromising right-wing government – to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and not to allow portions of Eretz Yisrael to be given away.”

“Right-wing voters believed and trusted you, but now their votes are being stolen by you and other MKs by joining a government with partners you promised in the past not to sit with under any circumstances.”

“We recognize the right of others to think differently from us but most voters in the last election voted for a right-wing government. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rav Menachem Mendel Schneerson, always opposed any compromise on the Land of Israel, demanded our commitment to the sheleimus of our Eretz HaKodesh, and warned that such a government is dangerous to the residents of Israel and the Jewish people throughout the world.”

“You always expressed great respect for the Rebbe. What changed? Why not go to another election so that your voters don’t feel cheated and can express whether or not they agree with your actions and those of your colleagues? Isn’t that the honest and democratic approach? What are you afraid of?

“Don’t be influenced by those who strive for power at all costs,” Gutnick asserted, in an apparent reference to Naftali Bennett. “In the name of everyone who trusts in you, please don’t take part in this so-called ‘government of change.’ Prevent this disaster, for the sake of the kavod and sheleimus of the Torah, Am Yisrael, and Eretz Yisrael. This is the hour of truth for you and your colleagues, to be sincere and honest representatives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)