NEW LOW: Anti-Semite Omar Equates US, Israel To The Taliban & Hamas

US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was slammed on social media after equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, whom she said are all guilty of “unthinkable atrocities.”

Omar posted a video of herself asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken “where victims of war crimes are supposed to go for justice” if the US is opposed to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In her request, Omar equated Israeli security forces to Hamas and the Taliban.

“It’s impossible not to be profoundly moved not just by the loss of life in the recent conflict but especially the children whose lives are lost,” Blinken responded.

“You know our views on the ICC and its jurisdiction. We continue to believe that absent a security council referral or absent the request by the state itself, it’s not appropriate.”

Omar then interrupted and said: “What mechanisms of justice are available to the victims?

“I believe that both of our democracies, the US and Israel, have those mechanisms in their place,” Blinken answered. Omar did not dispute his answer.

Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan slammed Omar, writing: “How can a member of Congress compare Israel and the US – two vibrant democracies with robust legal systems and militaries that strive to avoid civilian casualties – with jihadi terrorists who purposely murder civilians?”

“Omar should be stripped of her committee assignments for accusing the US of crimes against humanity, a Simon Wiesenthal Center spokesperson stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)