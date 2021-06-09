The 4 Trending Careers for Women

And how to get there.

Following record breaking enrollment in Spring 2021, Sara Schenirer announces an expanded set of graduate degree offerings for Fall 2021.

At the graduate level, we have many exciting degree options,” says Mrs. Batsheva Shonek, Director. “We have a program for everyone. Our Master’s in Education and Special Education, and MPS in Applied Behavior Analysis, are at record enrollment, and job opportunities are skyrocketing each year. We also offer a prestigious Masters in Social Work through the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, a program that is very popular. This year, we’re launching a Masters in Speech Language Pathology program too.”

The Master’s in Speech and Language Pathology is offered through the Katz School of Science and Health of Yeshiva University and has many unique features. According to Mrs. Rochel Gewirtz, Director of SLP, the program is far richer than the traditional SLP programs found elsewhere. “Not only do students train in all the regular aspects of SLP, but they also train in the medical aspects of SLP. This opens up many career opportunities that are otherwise unavailable.”

Mrs. Channa Stolper, Director of Admissions, adds, “These degree programs are increasingly popular because students appreciate the fact that they take place in class and online. Students can choose the method of delivery that accommodates their hectic schedules and particular needs. They also appreciate the high quality of the professors who work tirelessly with our students to ensure their success. It also helps that eligible students can apply for FAFSA and receive significant financial assistance towards the degree.”

Join our Online Open House and discover the graduate program options that will lead to a successful career.

When: Sunday, June 13th at 8:00 PM

Where: Zoom

REGISTER TODAY at [email protected] or sarasch.com/open-house

Pre-registration is required. Looking forward to seeing you there!



