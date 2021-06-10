TSA Warns Of Staffing Shortages At More Than 100 Airports

As more travelers take to the skies, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is projecting that 131 of the nation’s airports will experience staffing shortages this month. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye is now asking office employees to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days.

The volunteers would handle non-screening functions such as onboarding for new hires and management of security lines.

The agency screened 1.98 million people on Sunday, which is a new pandemic air travel record.

TSA has said it hopes to hire 6,000 new officers to handle the summer travel boost, but it has only hired 3,100 so far. It has resorted to offering recruitment incentives such as $1,000 to officers who accept employment with the agency.

